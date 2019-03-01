English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Set to Win Lok Sabha Polls, Opposition's 'Unethical Alliance' to Hide Sins: PM Modi
The ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress encouraged corruption and were trying to misguide people through their campaign against the BJP dispensation at the Centre, the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi speaks at the rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Twitter:@BJP4India)
Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power and continue to provide strong governance to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition parties have formed an unethical alliance to hide their sins and inefficiencies.
Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Visakhapatnam, Modi said the Centre had kept its promise of a special rail zone in Vizag.
The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress encouraged corruption and were trying to misguide people through their campaign against the BJP dispensation at the Centre, the Prime Minister said.
“However, despite all the mud-slinging against BJP and me, we will come back to power and provide all-round development,” the Prime Minister said.
Slamming Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for befriending its arch rival (the Congress), Modi said, unlike the TDP chief, he had never done a “U” turn on his promises and that the Centre was committed to develop Vizag as a smart city.
Modi, who started his speech with a 40-second smattering of Telugu, said the efforts of the opposition’s grand alliance, sans a common agenda, will not fructify.
“Our enemies are afraid of our strong policies and making allegations only for political gains. However, this will not continue as the BJP is set to win the polls,” Modi said.
Regarding the Pulwama attack and the ongoing tension with Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, “India gave a fitting reply to the terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed with the second round of surgical strikes. The nation is in strong hands and we will not let anyone down,” Modi said.
“The international community is condemning Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and terror strikes. Now the neighbouring country is compelled to take steps against terrorists or will pay have to pay a big price,” he said.
Attacking the opposition parties for being opportunistic and lacking any common agenda for inclusive growth and welfare of the poor, the Prime Minister said, “Ours is strong government as we chant ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. About 83 lakh farmers with 5 acres of land in Andhra will benefit from the PM Kisan scheme. Every year, funds worth Rs 75,000 crore will be allocated to help the farmers who will get Rs 2,000 for three times year.”
GST was reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent on housing for poor, while related tax was reduced to 1 per cent from 8 per cent, he added.
“We will develop the harbour with the slogan ‘ports for prosperity’ for rapid development and provide model facilities and infrastructure to fishermen and poor tribals in Vizag,” Modi said.
A special department for fisheries will also be in place with a financial assistance of Rs 7,500 crore and schemes like kisan credit cards will be offered to fishermen, he said.
