English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Shares Kamal Nath Video Cautioning Muslims Against RSS, Calls Congressmen 'Fancy Dress Hindus'
Sambit Patra, while sharing the video on Twitter, called Congressmen 'fancy dress Hindus who have put on janeu' (the sacred thread). He alleged that Nath asked Muslims clerics to stand with the Congress and promised to 'deal with Hindus after polls'.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: The political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress over RSS escalated on Wednesday as BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video of MPCC president Kamal Nath purportedly cautioning Muslim clerics against the Sangh and asking them to be vigilant till elections.
Patra, while sharing the video on Twitter, called Congressmen “fancy dress Hindus who have put on janeu” (the sacred thread). He alleged that Nath asked Muslims clerics to stand with the Congress and promised to “deal with Hindus after polls”.
However, issuing a clarification, Nath said he cautioned everyone that the BJP, through the RSS, would try to instigate or confuse voters as it has nothing to discuss or defend. “I once again repeat what I said in the video clearly. I said don’t get confused and promised them full protection after November 28,” he said.
Asked about his comment that Congress would ‘deal with them’ after elections, Nath said the grand old party would definitely deal with those who attempt to divide the society. He added that his party’s stand on the RSS was the same as that followed by previous governments, the Centre and Gujarat government.
The Congress had on Sunday released its manifesto proposing to ban the involvement of government staffers in RSS activities and denying space to the organisation to hold shakhas in government offices. The BJP had termed it a conspiracy to ban RSS in the country.
Patra, while sharing the video on Twitter, called Congressmen “fancy dress Hindus who have put on janeu” (the sacred thread). He alleged that Nath asked Muslims clerics to stand with the Congress and promised to “deal with Hindus after polls”.
However, issuing a clarification, Nath said he cautioned everyone that the BJP, through the RSS, would try to instigate or confuse voters as it has nothing to discuss or defend. “I once again repeat what I said in the video clearly. I said don’t get confused and promised them full protection after November 28,” he said.
Asked about his comment that Congress would ‘deal with them’ after elections, Nath said the grand old party would definitely deal with those who attempt to divide the society. He added that his party’s stand on the RSS was the same as that followed by previous governments, the Centre and Gujarat government.
The Congress had on Sunday released its manifesto proposing to ban the involvement of government staffers in RSS activities and denying space to the organisation to hold shakhas in government offices. The BJP had termed it a conspiracy to ban RSS in the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics
- Viswanathan Anand Seals Blitz Title in Style by Beating Hikaru Nakamura
- DeepVeer Ki Shaadi: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are Married Now, See First Pics
- After Losing Her Fiancé in Lion Air Crash, Indonesian Woman Takes Wedding Photos Alone
- Alien Nation: NASA Says It Wants People on Mars Within 25 years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...