English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Shifts Focus from Ram Temple, Leaders Out to Woo UP Dalits
The gathering, being organised at Vishwasaraiyya Hall of the PWD office here, will include members of various sub-castes of the community. The BJP 'sammelan' will conclude on December 2.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: Even as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is busy mobilising people to support the Ram Temple demand, its ideological child outfit has decided to focus on Dalit outreach ahead of 2019 polls. After dining at Dalit houses, the BJP is set to organise another round of 'sammelan' of backward castes from Wednesday.
The gathering, being organised at Vishwasaraiyya Hall of the PWD office here, will include members of various sub-castes of the community. Earlier, BJP had organised a 'sammelan' of 15 backward castes.
An official said that the gathering will be presided by chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with BJP State President Mahendra Nath Pandey and BJP Ogranisation Minister Sunil Bansal. BJP State President for Anusuchit Morcha and Malihabad MP Kaushal Kishor will participate in the conference. The 'sammelan' will conclude on December 2.
The BJP had caused a major dent to the traditional core voters of Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 UP State Assembly elections. The saffron party had bagged 71 MP seats in 2014 and 312 Assembly seats in 2017. In Uttar Pradesh, the Dalit votes constitute a significant 20% of the total voters.
Interestingly, the BJP leaders have also realised the importance of Dalit voters in the state and perhaps, that is the reason why it has been focusing on activities like community lunches in Dalit dominated areas along with night-stays in villages, which mostly constitute of Dalit population.
The gathering, being organised at Vishwasaraiyya Hall of the PWD office here, will include members of various sub-castes of the community. Earlier, BJP had organised a 'sammelan' of 15 backward castes.
An official said that the gathering will be presided by chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with BJP State President Mahendra Nath Pandey and BJP Ogranisation Minister Sunil Bansal. BJP State President for Anusuchit Morcha and Malihabad MP Kaushal Kishor will participate in the conference. The 'sammelan' will conclude on December 2.
The BJP had caused a major dent to the traditional core voters of Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 UP State Assembly elections. The saffron party had bagged 71 MP seats in 2014 and 312 Assembly seats in 2017. In Uttar Pradesh, the Dalit votes constitute a significant 20% of the total voters.
Interestingly, the BJP leaders have also realised the importance of Dalit voters in the state and perhaps, that is the reason why it has been focusing on activities like community lunches in Dalit dominated areas along with night-stays in villages, which mostly constitute of Dalit population.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Will Avengers 4 Trailer See Iron Man and Captain America Reuniting?
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
- Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...