BJP Shifts Focus from Ram Temple, Leaders Out to Woo UP Dalits

Even as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is busy mobilising people to support the Ram Temple demand, its ideological child outfit has decided to focus on Dalit outreach ahead of 2019 polls. After dining at Dalit houses, the BJP is set to organise another round of 'sammelan' of backward castes from Wednesday.The gathering, being organised at Vishwasaraiyya Hall of the PWD office here, will include members of various sub-castes of the community. Earlier, BJP had organised a 'sammelan' of 15 backward castes.An official said that the gathering will be presided by chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with BJP State President Mahendra Nath Pandey and BJP Ogranisation Minister Sunil Bansal. BJP State President for Anusuchit Morcha and Malihabad MP Kaushal Kishor will participate in the conference. The 'sammelan' will conclude on December 2.The BJP had caused a major dent to the traditional core voters of Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 UP State Assembly elections. The saffron party had bagged 71 MP seats in 2014 and 312 Assembly seats in 2017. In Uttar Pradesh, the Dalit votes constitute a significant 20% of the total voters.Interestingly, the BJP leaders have also realised the importance of Dalit voters in the state and perhaps, that is the reason why it has been focusing on activities like community lunches in Dalit dominated areas along with night-stays in villages, which mostly constitute of Dalit population.