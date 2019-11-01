Take the pledge to vote

BJP-Shiv Sena Allied Only for Power, Says Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

Singh cited the example of the BJP's alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging the saffron party later jailed all the PDP leaders.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 1, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday took a swipe at the BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing tussle in Maharashtra, saying that both parties united only for power and do not have any ideological similarities.

On the sidelines of a function in Gwalior, Singh said power makes unlikely parties ally together — there are several instances where they have differences at heart but still remain together to usurp power.

Singh cited the example of the BJP's alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging the saffron party later jailed all the PDP leaders. “The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is the same, which is based on power greed and is not for the sake of ideology,” he said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said he starts talking about terrorism and Pakistan if someone were to ask him about economy and unemployment. “We urge the honourable Prime Minister to take care of the economy and improve the condition of the banks,” he said.

Singh also backed a proposed move from the Kamal Nath government for the creation of legislative council, saying it would offer more chances to people in getting elected as public representatives and different sections of the society could be accommodated in politics.

The MP government has started preparations for the creation of a Legislative Council in the state amid reservations from the opposition BJP. It was a pre-poll promise of the Congress party in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
