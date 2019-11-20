BJP-Shiv Sena Battle Reaches Lok Sabha, This Time Over National Security
The House was discussing a question about defence establishments and restrictions on buildings in their vicinity.
Parliament House (Reuters)
New Delhi: "I am unable to repair my house" due to restrictions on building construction in the vicinity of defence establishments, a Shiv Sena member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
During the Question Hour, Rahul Shewale also demanded that the definition of national security should be looked at again. "I am an MP and my father was a Naval officer... but I am unable to repair my own house," Shewale said.
Shiv Sena, a long-time ally, parted ways with the NDA recently in the wake of differences with the ruling BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra.
About the issue, Finance Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the situation is not that no permissions have been given for projects. "Without hesitation, permissions were given," the minister said even as she stressed that national security cannot be put in danger.
