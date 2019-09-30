BJP, Shiv Sena Finalise Alliance for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing through a joint statement, senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said.
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray offers sweets to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as they celebrate NDA's victory in Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: The BJP and Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said here on Monday.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing through a joint statement, Patil told reporters. The development comes a day after Thackeray handed out mandatory A-B forms — a form which mentions the official party candidate — to his party's candidates, including to son Aaditya Thackeray.
Aaditya Thackeray will become the first Thackeray to contest an election. He said on Monday that he will contest the Worli assembly segment in Mumbai.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Here's What Kangana Said When She was Asked 'What If She Woke Up as Hrithik?'
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?