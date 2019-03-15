BJP-Shiv Sena's 6 Joint Rallies to Begin from Today, PM Modi and CM Yogi Among Star Campaigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be star campaigners in BJP and Shiv Sena's joint rallies in Maharashtra.In a closed-door meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday, the allies decided the schedule for six joint rallies, beginning Friday. Sources told News18 that the first one will be held in Amravati, following which a public meeting will be held on Friday evening in Nagpur.The third rally is scheduled for Sunday morning in Aurangabad and the fourth one will be organised in Nashik in the evening, followed by Navi Mumbai and Pune rallies on Monday. The venue is yet to be decided for the events, sources said.Cabinet ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakantdada Patil, Subhash Desai, Thackeray's son Aaditya and Sena party secretary Milind Narvekar were also present in the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours.