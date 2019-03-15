English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP-Shiv Sena's 6 Joint Rallies to Begin from Today, PM Modi and CM Yogi Among Star Campaigners
Fadnavis and Thackeray will address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning and in Nagpur around 2pm.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Loading...
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be star campaigners in BJP and Shiv Sena's joint rallies in Maharashtra.
In a closed-door meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday, the allies decided the schedule for six joint rallies, beginning Friday. Sources told News18 that the first one will be held in Amravati, following which a public meeting will be held on Friday evening in Nagpur.
The third rally is scheduled for Sunday morning in Aurangabad and the fourth one will be organised in Nashik in the evening, followed by Navi Mumbai and Pune rallies on Monday. The venue is yet to be decided for the events, sources said.
Cabinet ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakantdada Patil, Subhash Desai, Thackeray's son Aaditya and Sena party secretary Milind Narvekar were also present in the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours.
In a closed-door meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday, the allies decided the schedule for six joint rallies, beginning Friday. Sources told News18 that the first one will be held in Amravati, following which a public meeting will be held on Friday evening in Nagpur.
The third rally is scheduled for Sunday morning in Aurangabad and the fourth one will be organised in Nashik in the evening, followed by Navi Mumbai and Pune rallies on Monday. The venue is yet to be decided for the events, sources said.
Cabinet ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakantdada Patil, Subhash Desai, Thackeray's son Aaditya and Sena party secretary Milind Narvekar were also present in the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Gunman in New Zealand Livestreamed His Killing Spree, And Facebook Could do Nothing About it
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- World Sleep Day 2019: How Parents Can Help Kids Get a Better Night's Rest
- 2019 Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Design and More
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results