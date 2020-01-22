BJP Should be Renamed 'Nathuram Godse Party' or 'Bhrasht Jumla Party': Congress
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit back at the BJP for its taunts, saying the rising unemployment in the country is having its effect on its spokespersons and their 'empty minds' are now turning into 'Devil's workshop'.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP should be renamed as 'Nathuram Godse Party' or 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' after the ruling party threw a jibe calling it the "Muslim League Congress" and accusing it of Muslim appeasement and insulting Hindus.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit back at the BJP for its taunts, saying the rising unemployment in the country is having its effect on its spokespersons and their "empty minds" are now turning into "Devil's workshop".
"'An empty mind is a devil's workshop'. This is an unfortunate impact of unemployment, which is being seen even on BJP spokespersons. They now keep themselves busy by giving new names to the Congress.
"Considering the economic situation and the anti-national mindset of the BJP, and considering the insensitive, thick-skinned approach of the BJP on the present economic crisis of the country, the Congress also has three names. The BJP should be renamed as 'Nathuram Godse Party', 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' and 'Behkao Janta Party'," he told reporters here.
Shergill said looking at the "rampant corruption" under the BJP government and how it "helped" fraudsters and scamsters, it should be named 'Bhrasht Jumla Party'. "How the BJP always shies away or runs away from addressing the economic crisis of the country (it should be renamed) 'Behkao Janta Party'," he said.
Shergill said he had challenged a BJP spokesperson to address a press conference on the rising fuel, onion and tomato prices, rising unemployment and "rising communal conflict in the country", but they did not do one, he said.
His comments came after, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra earlier in the day referred to comments of several opposition leaders, including those from the NCP and the AIMIM, to allege that they were "abusing" Hindus in the name of anti-CAA protests and sought apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP's Sharad Pawar.
Referring to Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan's reported remarks that the Congress joined hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as Muslims wanted the party to stop the BJP from coming to power, Patra said, "The Congress leader says they joined the government for Muslims. What is the sin of Hindus, Sikhs and others? The Congress has insulted Hindus and this comment has exposed it."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Desi Queen Elizabeth ‘Ranting’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Thailand Masters: Indian Campaign Over on Day 1 as Saina, Srikanth, Sameer and Prannoy Lose in Round 1
- A Lucky Couple Can Live For Free On This Peaceful Island, But There Will be No Wi-Fi
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App