BJP Should be Renamed 'Nathuram Godse Party' or 'Bhrasht Jumla Party': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP should be renamed as 'Nathuram Godse Party' or 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' after the ruling party threw a jibe calling it the "Muslim League Congress" and accusing it of Muslim appeasement and insulting Hindus.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit back at the BJP for its taunts, saying the rising unemployment in the country is having its effect on its spokespersons and their "empty minds" are now turning into "Devil's workshop".

"'An empty mind is a devil's workshop'. This is an unfortunate impact of unemployment, which is being seen even on BJP spokespersons. They now keep themselves busy by giving new names to the Congress.

"Considering the economic situation and the anti-national mindset of the BJP, and considering the insensitive, thick-skinned approach of the BJP on the present economic crisis of the country, the Congress also has three names. The BJP should be renamed as 'Nathuram Godse Party', 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' and 'Behkao Janta Party'," he told reporters here.

Shergill said looking at the "rampant corruption" under the BJP government and how it "helped" fraudsters and scamsters, it should be named 'Bhrasht Jumla Party'. "How the BJP always shies away or runs away from addressing the economic crisis of the country (it should be renamed) 'Behkao Janta Party'," he said.

Shergill said he had challenged a BJP spokesperson to address a press conference on the rising fuel, onion and tomato prices, rising unemployment and "rising communal conflict in the country", but they did not do one, he said.

His comments came after, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra earlier in the day referred to comments of several opposition leaders, including those from the NCP and the AIMIM, to allege that they were "abusing" Hindus in the name of anti-CAA protests and sought apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP's Sharad Pawar.

Referring to Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan's reported remarks that the Congress joined hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as Muslims wanted the party to stop the BJP from coming to power, Patra said, "The Congress leader says they joined the government for Muslims. What is the sin of Hindus, Sikhs and others? The Congress has insulted Hindus and this comment has exposed it."

