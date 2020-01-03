Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Should Shun Arrogance and Rethink Citizenship Amendment Act, Says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks have came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jodhpur.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Should Shun Arrogance and Rethink Citizenship Amendment Act, Says Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the BJP, saying it should shun arrogance and go for a rethink on the amended citizenship act.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why such a situation has emerged that they had to clarify to the public about the legislation.

His remarks has came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jodhpur.

"When the whole country is opposing it, then the BJP-led Centre should leave behind its arrogance and rethink," Gehlot said, alleging that the saffron party was still "adamant" on implementing the Act despite opposition from nine states.

Welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah to his home district for the rally, the CM said, "PM Modi used to give 'Mann ki Baat' speech and people used to listen. Now, why such a situation has developed that he has to give clarification regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and the NRC."

"He is sending people all over the country, all leaders to go and explain to the public. Why such a situation has developed. I want to ask," he added.

The chief minister said the situation was so serious that people from all over the country were on the streets.

"They have come on the streets; the new generation has come on the streets. The youth of the country are worried about their future. Why such a situation developed," he asked.

Questioning the circumstances under which the citizenship legislation was passed in Parliament, Gehlot said it was during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure that provisions of the National Register of Citizenship and the National Population Register were made.

But there was no ruckus at that time, he said, adding that it needs to be understood why it happened now.

Gehlot also accused the BJP of polarising the country.

"It is easy to talk about a Hindu rashtra. It is easy to advance the agenda. Ask them, when this is done, how many pieces of this country will be there. Do PM Modi and Amit Shah have the answer," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram