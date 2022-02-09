BJP Showcases Manohar Parrikar’s Legacy in Panaji Election Campaign While Son Utpal Contests as Independent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a tricky situation in Panaji assembly constituency with Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, entering the fray as an Independent candidate against party candidate and sitting MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate. To not let the legacy of Manohar Parrikar, who had been representing Panaji since 1994 until his death, go in vain, the BJP has subtly put his face in the campaign’s theme song and on the manifesto cover.

While Utpal alleged that he was treated unfairly by the BJP, for which, his father gave his sweat and blood, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has taken on him over the issue of ticket. “Utpal was asked to choose from three seats and leave Panaji for the sitting MLA. Senior leaders spoke to him and tried to reason with him. But a party worker cannot be this stubborn,” Sawant told News18.

The BJP has put its might to retain the claim over the legacy of its illustrious leader. Many in the party say they believe that late Parrikar too did not want his son in politics.

The Contest

Juniour Parrikar is pitted against seasoned politician Monserrate who had lost elections only once in 2017 on the Panaji seat to Parrikar’s protege, Siddharth Kuncalienkar. He won Panaji by-poll in 2019 after Parrikar died. He is in politics since 2002, said a party source.

Monserrate played a key role in Congress candidates’ defection to the BJP in 2019. Party leaders say they believe that he has an impact on at least three seats from which he has contested, namely, Santa Cruz, Taleigao and Panaji. He also holds sway in a few Catholic voters.

Utpal, however, had sympathies of the cadre that are loyal to his father. A senior BJP leader said there are youngsters and workers who were denied tickets by Monserrate have rallied behind him.

Monserrate has an influence over three to four seats and not just on his. His wife Jennifer has been winning Taleigao constituency, which was represented by him once.

The Dynamics

According to senior party leaders, Catholics votes are likely to get split as the Congress, too, had given ticket to Elvis Gomes, a Catholic candidate, who had been AAP’s choice for Goa.

“This division of Catholic votes is going to be the factor in this closely fought polls as Babush and Gomes both are going to get Catholic votes,” said another senior leader of Goa BJP.

Secondly, the party leaders believe that core voters are likely to vote for the symbol and not for the candidate.

Utpal, however, is giving a tough fight to the veteran politician. “Those who were not active in politics post Parrikar’s demise are going to help and support his son Utpal. Babush denied tickets to many in municipal corporation polls. Thirdly, Utpal is popular among the youth,” said another senior BJP leader.

The contest is seen by many in light of what happened in 2005 when the Parrikar government was brought down by Monserrate as he and other resigned over issue of his post.

The Allegation

Utpal alleged that BJP candidate Monserrate has a long list of cases against him including a rape case.

CM Sawant, however, said, “We try to get clean candidates and he is the one chosen again and again by the people. Should we not give ticket to the winnable? People have to decide after all.”

