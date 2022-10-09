BJP Slams AAP’s Gopal Italia Over ‘Casteist’ Remark Against PM Modi, Calls It ‘Absolute New Low’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at Aam Party Party’s Gujarat unit President Gopal Italia for allegedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Neech”.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several projects. His visit assumes significance as the state will go to polls later this year.

Taking to Twitter, BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a purported video where Italia can be heard calling PM Modi “neech aadmi”.

Malvliya said using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years.

Just as offensive it is to call the Prime Minister “नीच”, it is equally disrespectful to use the “C” word, as it is hugely disrespectful and abusive towards women. It is an insult to India’s Nari Shakti. People won’t forgive AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for it… https://t.co/ktbsWk8w5r — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Irani also attacked the AAP, saying that spewing profanities at the PM in an “absolute new low”.

Kejriwal style of politics was thus far defined by loot of public money,embellished with lies to the people & broken electoral promises. Now AAP abuses India while spewing profanities at the PM in an absolute new low. Politically corrupt,morally bankrupt that’s AAP’s true face! https://t.co/oHw1hhWGvv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 9, 2022

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said that he will file a police complaint against Italia.

Tomorrow @HarishKhuranna & me

is going file a police complaint in against @Gopal_Italia for calling Prime minister @narendramodi ji “neech”. Also using Cuss words for him. — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) October 9, 2022

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that Italia’s remark shows the “sanskars” and petty mentality of his party.

भारत के सिरमौर, विदेशों में भारत का परचम लहराने वाले, मां भारती के सपूत PM श्री @narendramodi जी जिनके ऊपर देश के बच्चे-बच्चे को गर्व है। ऐसे व्यक्तित्व के लिए Gully Boy @ArvindKejriwal की शह पर AAP नेता द्वारा अपशब्द कहना उनकी पार्टी के संस्कारों एवं ओछी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) October 9, 2022

Buoyed by victory in Punjab, the AAP has announced it will contest Assembly election in Gujarat and Punjab. Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has made several visits to poll-bound Gujarat in past several weeks.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here