Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
2-min read

BJP Slams Maharashtra Govt on Land Allotment to Pawar-led Institute

Nawab Malik said former BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved a file relating to the allotment of the land in question before it came up for discussion at the state cabinet meeting. He asked the opposition party whether Fadnavis was 'wrong' in doing so.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Slams Maharashtra Govt on Land Allotment to Pawar-led Institute
File photo: NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after a meeting with Sena and Congress leaders, at Nehru Centre in Mumbai, Friday, November 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The BJP on Thursday criticised the Maharashtra government's decision to allot 51 hectares of land in Jalna district to a sugarcane research institute led by NCP president Sharad Pawar at "throwaway rates".

State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari also alleged that government lands are "gifted" to institutes led by Pawar or people close to him whenever his party is in power. However, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik clarified the land has been rented out to the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), led by Pawar, to carry out research work in the interest of farmers and "not sold".

Malik said former BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved a file relating to the allotment of the land in question before it came up for discussion at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He asked the opposition party whether Fadnavis was "wrong" in doing so.

"The institutes and people close to Pawar are gifted government lands whenever his party is in power...there was no need to give land to the institute at throwaway rates as it has lot of money to buy land even at commercial rates," Bhandari said.

"The VSI also has lands. Hence, it is condemnable to allot the land (in Jalna) to the institute in such a case," he added.

Hitting back, Malik, also the NCP's national spokesperson, asserted that no irregularity was committed while taking the decision. He said the VSI works in the interest of farmers and has received grant from the government in the past.

The minority affairs minister said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the institute in the past and praised its work. The VSI's branch in Jalna, central Maharashtra, will work in the interest of farmers in Marathwada, where the crop sugarcane is being cultivated in a big way now, Malik said.

"Some friends in the BJP have raised questions that this decision was taken because of Pawar Saheb. This decision is in the interest of farmers," Malik told reporters at state secretariat.

"Former CM Fadnavis Saheb had given his assent to forward the file relating to the issue before it came up for discussion in the cabinet. Are BJP leaders criticising Devendra ji's decision? He took a positive view of this. Was he wrong?" Malik asked.

He said the VSI-related decision is not akin to the previous BJP government allotting lands to Yoga guru Ramdev allegedly for commercial activities at cheaper rates. The VSI was established in 1975 by sugarcane growers of the co-operative sugar factories. The institute conducts scientific, technical and educational functions relevant to the sugar industry and its allied segments under one roof.

Pawar, a former Union Agriculture Minister, is the chairman of the institute. The NCP is the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram