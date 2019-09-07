Take the pledge to vote

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Her Chandrayaan-2 Remark, TMC Counters

Mamata Banerjee had earlier hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly trying to take credit for ISRO's moon mission.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Her Chandrayaan-2 Remark, TMC Counters
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attacking the saffron party over Chandrayaan-2 programme, saying she is fond of finding fault with everything the country is proud of.

At the Assembly on Friday, Banerjee had hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly trying to take credit for the moon mission. On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress supremo posted a tweet congratulating ISRO scientists for the feat.

Talking to reporters, Ghosh said it appears that the TMC chief is "fond of finding fault" with everything the country is proud of - the scrapping of Article 370, the Balakot air strike or Chandrayaan-2.

"Chandrayaan-2 made the chest of every patriotic Indian swell with pride. But the only exception seems to be people like Mamata Banerjee," Ghosh said.

Reacting to his comment, senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Rajib Banerjee said, "We are proud of our scientists, we are proud of the achievement of ISRO."

"But we object to the way the BJP is attempting to project Chandrayaan-2 as the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is what the CM tried to convey in the assembly yesterday," Rajib Banerjee said.

In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar south pole did not go as per the script.

The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent, ISRO officials said in Bengaluru, adding that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 -- second lunar mission -- remains healthy and safe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
