BJP Slams Siddaramaiah for Attending 'Biryani Party' Rather Than Visiting His Flood-Hit Constituency

Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Monday hit out at Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for not visiting his flood-hit Badami assembly constituency and instead attending a "biryani party."

The BJP has also posted pictures of Siddaramaiah purportedly having food along with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, veteran congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, party legislators BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, MB Patil, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

"Twitter preacher Siddaramaiah has time to attend biryani party at Congress MLCs house, but he does not have time to visit flood affected Badami constituency.

If eating biryani is over, make some effort to visit your constituency & listen to pleas of people who voted u (sic)," the BJP's Karnataka unit tweeted.

Siddaramaiah had cited cataract surgery and doctors' advice for not visiting Badami in Bagalkot district that is affected by floods. He had deputed his son and MLA of Varuna constituency in Mysuru Yathindra to visit Badami and take stock of the situation.

Siddaramaiah has been flaying the central government over the delay in releasing funds to take up relief measures.

He has also hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa over the delay in cabinet expansion and his ability to handle the flood situation on his own, without any ministers in his government. Monday also marked the birthday of the former chief minister who completed 71 years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.