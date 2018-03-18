English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Slams Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Speeches at Congress Plenary as 'Stale Rhetoric'
BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Congress is incapable of mounting a political challenge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday night slammed the speeches of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi at the party's plenary session as "stale rhetoric" which has been "rejected repeatedly" by the people.
BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Congress is incapable of mounting a political challenge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said Modi has helped BJP expand its reach with "his positive, people centric transformational politics".
"What Congress leaders like Rahul and Sonia spoke at the plenary on Sunday is the same old stale rhetoric which people of the country have rejected repeatedly," he said in a statement.
"It seems the Congress does not learn lessons and does not adapt itself to the emerging political challenges," he said.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in her address at the party's 84th plenary session, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his government was power-drunk and the pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were mere "dramebaazi".
In his brief inaugural address, Rahul Gandhi said the country is in a way "fatigued" under the Modi dispensation and is looking for a way out. He asserted that his party alone can show the path forward.
