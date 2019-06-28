Take the pledge to vote

BJP Slams Telangana Govt on Debts, Construction of New Secretariat & Legislature Buildings

'Our Chief Minister has thrown this state into a debt trap of Rs 1.80 lakh crore,' state state BJP president K Laxman told reporters.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
File photo of Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (Image : PTI).
Hyderabad: Alleging that the TRS government in Telangana led the state into a debt trap, BJP on Friday said it opposes the "misuse" of public money for construction of the new Secretariat and legislature buildings.

"KCR ji throwing this state into a debt trap. While 16 Chief Ministers who ruled this state for 65 years took debt to the tune of Rs 69,000 crore, this great man, the emperor... took loans to the tune of Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

Our Chief Minister has thrown this state into a debt trap of Rs 1.80 lakh crore," state BJP president K Laxman told reporters here.

The TRS government ignored its election promise of double bed room houses for poor and construction of hospitals in districts, he alleged.

"We, the BJP, completely find fault with this misuse of public money. BJP opposes the demolition of the Secretariat buildings," he said.

BJP would take up agitation on the 'anti-people" policies of TRS government in misusing public money, Laxman said.

Alleging that the Congress insulted former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, by not even allowing his mortal remains inside the AICC office, he said Congress leaders made improper remarks against the late PM two days ago.

If Congress does not take action against the leaders who made the remarks, it amounts to supporting them, he claimed.

He was referring to AICC secretary G Chinna Reddys comments that Narasimha Rao had tried to sideline the Nehru-Gandhi family though it was former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who made him Prime Minister.

Reddy,however,subsequently clarified that he did not mean to insult Narasimha Rao and that he had great respect for him.

Laxman alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister had also ignored Narasimha Rao by not paying tributes to the latter on his birth anniversary Friday.

He was speaking at the BJP state headquarters here after TDP leader E Peddi Reddy and others, who had joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday, came there.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka has also alleged that the TRS government made the debts reach Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone Thursday for construction of new Secretariat and legislature buildings which together are estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

Dismissing the opposition criticism, ruling TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy earlier said the government decides what is good for the people as they had given a mandate to the party.

"These (buildings) also, we will definitely build in a way that is useful to people following the formation of separate Telangana and reflected the Telangana's pride.

(We) will remove which are not necessary and build new (ones)," he had said.

