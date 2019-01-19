English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'BJP Speaks of Fight Against Corruption But Resorts to Horse Trading': HDK's Stinging Attack at Oppn Rally
He said that demonetisation had taken a toll of the poor people of the country and those in the rural areas are the most affected.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Kolkata: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Saturday said that in 70 years, the country has seen emergence of strong regional parties which have played important roles to protect the interest of their own states and understanding the emotions of their own people.
Stating that India is one of the strongest democracies in the world, the Karnataka chief minister said, "But today we are witnessing a day where the democratic government (at the Centre) is headed by some undemocratic persons."
Karunanidhi had done a lot to protect the interest of Tamil Nadu, in Uttar Pradesh, SP and BSP are doing a great job, N Chandrababu Naidu has done a lot for Andhra Pradesh, he said. Describing Mamata Banerjee as a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said that she has empowered women of the state.
He said that demonetisation had taken a toll of the poor people of the country and those in the rural areas are the most affected. "It is unfortunate that the Union government has turned deaf and mute to the needs of the people of the country," Kumaraswamy said.
“The present union government gives incentives, tax rebates and subsidies to industries, but farmers are treated differently. The BJP talked about fight against corruption in its national executive and on the same day it resorted to horse trading in Karnataka, revealing the party's double standards,” he said.
