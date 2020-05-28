POLITICS

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra Hospitalised After Displaying Covid-19 Symptoms

File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday. The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and had posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

Later, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Patra is in good spirits and fighting back.


