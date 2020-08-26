POLITICS

BJP Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam Party's Rajya Sabha Poll Candidate from UP

Islam's victory is all but certain due to the BJP's overwhelming majority in the state assembly.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll to a seat from Uttar Pradesh. The election has been necessitated due to the death of expelled Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh.

It is believed that Islam, a former investment banker, was involved in the party's efforts to bring the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into its fold as both enjoyed warm personal relations dating back to the time before he had joined the BJP.

