BJP Spreading Political Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh to Delay By-polls, Alleges State Congress

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP was spreading "political coronavirus" to delay by-polls in the state and urged the Election Commission to hold them at the earliest.

MP Congress media cell chairman Jitu Patwari said the state government has gone into autopilot mode on coronavirus, adding people have been left to the mercy of fate.

Patwari alleged that the state government is busy holding political rallies While people are dying, adding that Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state chief VD Sharma are busy in delivering speeches.

The government has double standards as it is inflating Covid-19 numbers and taking up political engagements regularly, he added.

Patwari urged the EC to hold by-elections as early as possible, saying the numbers of booths should be doubled and social distancing observed, with separate arrangements for senior citizens.

“There is a ban on visits to temples and mosques while political events are going on unhindered,” he said. "Basically the state government is trying to confuse the public and the Election Commission.".

The state is due to witness by-polls to 25 assembly seats necessitated with the resignations of 23 Congress lawmakers and the death of an MLA each from Congress and the BJP.