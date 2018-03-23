English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
BJP Spreading Rumours of Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Congress MLA Naresh Saini
With two jailed MLAs, one each of BSP and SP, being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, the battle for the last Uttar Pradesh Upper House seat gets exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting.
Representative image
Lucknow: While voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP is underway, rumours of cross-voting within the Congress party, in favour of BJP, have begun to emerge.
It was being reported that MLA Naresh Saini had voted for the rival party candidate. The leader, though, has denied to allegations in his statement to the media and said, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.”
Meanwhile, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, Anil Singh, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience).”
With two jailed MLAs, one each of BSP and SP, being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, the battle for the last Uttar Pradesh Upper House seat gets exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting.
A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court barred jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Mukhtar Ansari and SP’s Hari Om Yadav from voting.
The fate of 10 Rajya Sabha members will be decided through voting by MLAs in the Tilak Hall of the UP state assembly. The voting started from 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, after which the counting process will start at 5 pm and the results would be announced soon after.
Also Watch
It was being reported that MLA Naresh Saini had voted for the rival party candidate. The leader, though, has denied to allegations in his statement to the media and said, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.”
Meanwhile, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, Anil Singh, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience).”
With two jailed MLAs, one each of BSP and SP, being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, the battle for the last Uttar Pradesh Upper House seat gets exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting.
A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court barred jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Mukhtar Ansari and SP’s Hari Om Yadav from voting.
The fate of 10 Rajya Sabha members will be decided through voting by MLAs in the Tilak Hall of the UP state assembly. The voting started from 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, after which the counting process will start at 5 pm and the results would be announced soon after.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Auckland
- Yuki Bhambri Through to Second Round in Miami, Faces Jack Sock
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to Rekindle Relationship?
- Watch Sprint King Usain Bolt Begin Trial With Borussia Dortmund