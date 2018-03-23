GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BJP Spreading Rumours of Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Congress MLA Naresh Saini

With two jailed MLAs, one each of BSP and SP, being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, the battle for the last Uttar Pradesh Upper House seat gets exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 23, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
BJP Spreading Rumours of Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Congress MLA Naresh Saini
Representative image
Lucknow: While voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP is underway, rumours of cross-voting within the Congress party, in favour of BJP, have begun to emerge.

It was being reported that MLA Naresh Saini had voted for the rival party candidate. The leader, though, has denied to allegations in his statement to the media and said, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.”

Meanwhile, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, Anil Singh, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience).”

With two jailed MLAs, one each of BSP and SP, being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, the battle for the last Uttar Pradesh Upper House seat gets exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting.

A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court barred jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Mukhtar Ansari and SP’s Hari Om Yadav from voting.

The fate of 10 Rajya Sabha members will be decided through voting by MLAs in the Tilak Hall of the UP state assembly. The voting started from 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, after which the counting process will start at 5 pm and the results would be announced soon after.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
