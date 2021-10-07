Praises from Union Ministers, BJP Workers Pour in as PM Modi Completes 20 Years in Public Office

Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed 20 years in heading a government – his journey from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to the PM – on Thursday.

His “dedication towards the public” was celebrated by stalwarts of the BJP with the hashtag “20 years of Seva Samparpan” with a summary of the work done by the governments under him.

BJP national president JP Nadda extended his “heartfelt congratulations” and said that PM Modi “made India a global power” as the “Pradhan Sevak”.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on completing 20 years as the head of Government today. As a ‘Pradhan Sevak’, he has made India a global power. He also gave the mantra of ‘Sewa hi sangathan’ for our party,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praises on his colleague, Modi, for “dedicating 20 years for the welfare of the poor" and “making the impossible possible with his strong will".

राज्य और केंद्र सरकारों के प्रमुख के तौर पर जनसेवा के 20 वर्ष पूरे करने पर प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को बधाई देता हूँ।गरीब कल्याण व अंत्योदय को समर्पित इन 20 वर्षों में मोदी जी ने अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति व समय से आगे की सोच से असंभव को संभव करके दिखाया। #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/WKyN9KEHBv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated PM Modi for his two decades of holding a constitutional position. “These unbroken 20 years have been unblemished and devoted to public welfare. His popularity has continued to grow and may continue to grow," he tweeted.

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को संवैधानिक पद पर रहते हुए सार्वजनिक जीवन में बीस वर्ष पूरे करने के लिए हार्दिक बधाई।यह अखंड २० वर्ष लोक कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित होने के साथ निष्कलंक भी रहे हैं।उनकी लोकप्रियता निरंतर बढ़ती रही है और आगे भी बढ़ती रहे,ऐसी शुभकामनाएँ।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2021

Last 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained committed to improving the condition of agriculture and farmers in India. He has been Pradhan Sevak to Kisan.#20YearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/KVTtrjtCxd— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2021

To mark the day, the ruling BJP has planned a series of events. Throughout the day, the party will share posts on PM Modi’s works in public office with a focus on cleanliness, in line with his “Swachh Bharat” vision.

Last week, news agency ANI reported that the BJP workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes.

The saffron party has appointed a four-member team that will be led by Kailash Vijaywargiya to plan out activities throughout the campaign. “Our focus will be to showcase the way Modi ji has worked to uplift the deprived sections of society. We will focus on his values of service and sacrifice,” Vijaywargiya said.

