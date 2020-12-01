BJP State Executive in MP to Accommodate Young Faces in Team, Scindia's Loyalists May Get Key Posts

After waiting for years, Madhya Pradesh BJP executive will be finally constituted following an impressive performance in state bypolls recently. The formation of party executive was pending since long. It was former state head Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan who had formed the state executive.

Later, Chauhan's successor Rakesh Singh tried to revamp the executive team but couldn't do so as he was shunted midway from the post. Then came, incumbent BJP state unit president V D Sharma who decided to continue with the old team.

However, now after winning the Madhya Pradesh bypolls with a thumping majority, the BJP is eager to form a new team to assist Sharma, whose power has grown after bye-elections.

According to sources, Sharma is planning to include around 10 vice-presidents and as many general secretaries in his team, giving priority to young faces from the party.

The sources further said that some loyalists of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are also expected to be offered senior posts in the new team. Reportedly, Scindia also had on Monday met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss about such appointments and cabinet expansion in the state.

Sharma has also held several rounds of deliberations with the Chief Minister and BJP organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat on these appointments.

Apart from this, Sharma is also expected to strike a balance among between caste and regional equations while forming a new team.