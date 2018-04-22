English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Sweeps Municipal Corporations Elections in Jharkhand
An elated Chief Minister Raghubar Das said it is the victory of politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Representative image (PTI)
Ranchi: The ruling BJP on Friday swept all the five Municipal Corporations for the posts of Mayor and deputy Mayor, polls for which were held on party lines for the first time in Jharkhand on Monday last.
An elated Chief Minister Raghubar Das said it is the victory of politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The people of the country have enormous faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister," Das said.
While Asha Lakra won the Mayor’s post for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, Sanjiv Vijayavergiya won the deputy Mayor’s post, State Election Commissioner NN Pandey told a press conference after counting of the votes of April 16 elections.
While Lakra defeated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Varsha Gaadi, Vijayavergiya trounced Congress’ Rajesh Kumar Gupta.
Roshni Tirkey won the Mayor’s post for Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation defeating Gunja Devi of the Congress and Raj Kumar Lal won the Deputy Mayor’s post beating Anand Dev of Congress.
For Giridih, Sunil Kumar Paswan won the Mayoral post beating Congress’ Samir Raj Choudhary while Prakash Ram won the Deputy Mayor’s post beating Mohammad Istiak of the Congress.
For Adityapur Municipal Corporation, Vinod Srivastav defeated Congress’ Yogendra Sharma for the post of Mayor while Amit Singh won Deputy Mayor’s post defeating Manoj Mahto of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
For Medininagar Municipal Corporation, Aruna Shankar defeated independent candidate Punam Singh to win the Mayor’s post, Rakesh Kumar Singh defeated Congress’ Manoj Singh for the post of Deputy Mayor.
"It was a challenge to hold the Municipal Corporation elections on party lines as it was held on party lines for the first time elections were held in a peaceful, fair and transparent manner with the cooperation of the district electoral officers," Pandey said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
