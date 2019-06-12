Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Takes Fight Against Mamata to Bengal Streets, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons to Rein in Protesters

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of increasing political violence in the state.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Takes Fight Against Mamata to Bengal Streets, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons to Rein in Protesters
BJP workers run for cover as police use water cannons to disperse protesters. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
The face-off between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party further intensified on Wednesday after police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse BJP workers who were marching towards Lal Bazar to protest against the Trinamool Congress government.

The saffron party workers, along with 18 newly elected MPs in the state and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, were marching towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Wellington area of the city. Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy also joined the march.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC. Two people were killed and four injured in an explosion in Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district on Monday, an area rocked by clashes during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Roy on Tuesday blamed Banerjee for the clashes in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Saturday that claimed three lives, and demanded an investigation into the violence by anti-terror probe agency NIA. Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of "spreading false information as part of a game plan to topple her government".

The clashes began at a hatchery in Sandeshkhali, which was also used as an informal meeting ground for BJP supporters. The Trinamool supporters allegedly barged in on Saturday afternoon when most of the villagers were celebrating ‘Jamai Sasti’ — a Bengali tradition where the son-in-law is treated to a meal at his in-laws’ house.

After the violence, shops remained closed in most parts of Basirhat after a 12-hour bandh called by the BJP on Monday to protest against the killing of two of their supporters. The saffron party also observed a ‘Black Day’ across the state as a sign of protest.

The political slugfest took yet another turn when the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory expressing concern over the violence. The TMC called it “politically motivated”, with Banerjee blaming the BJP for creating unrest.Earlier, clashes between workers and supporters of the TMC and the BJP in Sandeshkhali on Saturday led to three deaths.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram