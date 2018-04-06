BJP Takes on Nitish Kumar, Says Innocents Implicated in Communal Violence Cases

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday attacked its own coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar in Bihar and accused the police of being partial in its investigation on communal violence related cases and said that “innocent people” are being implicated.This aggressive posturing of BJP comes a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar said that his government was committed to maintaining communal harmony and those trying to disturb it would go behind bars.BJP’s state vice president Devesh Thakur said, “We are concerned the way people have been framed post violence in many districts. We have decided to raise this issue. A delegation of my party will meet DGP and submit a memorandum in this regard.”Among those arrested after the recent communal violence in nine districts was BJP leader Arjit Shashwat, the son of union minister Ashwini Chaube. He has been accused of inciting violence in Bhagalpur by leading a procession on Ram Navami without permission.After Arjit’s arrest, the police also arrested nine BJP workers in Samastipur district and many in Aurangabad. Apart from the police action, the government’s decision to provide funds to repair a mosque and a Madrassa damaged in the violence has also infuriated BJP leaders. According to sources, this was the trigger that made the BJP lodge a complaint with state’s police chief.The dissension between the coalition partners has also provided fodder to the opposition parties who accused Nitish of working under pressure from the BJP.However, on Thursday, Nitish gave a veiled warning to BJP leaders without taking any names and said, “I never compromised with the rule of law. But, there are all kinds of people in the society and some of them are trying to create mischief and disturbance in the society. If somebody comes to disturb, then he has to go behind bars. Such elements are not spared.”