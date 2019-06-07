BJP Takes Out Victory Rallies in Bengal's North Dinajpur Despite Govt Ban, Cases Filed Against Leaders
State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who was a part of the rallies along with Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, however, asserted that the party will "continue to hold victory rallies in the state despite the prohibition".
Representative image.
Raiganj: Police on Friday registered suo motu cases against the BJP's North Dinajpur district leadership for taking out victory rallies in violation of a West Bengal government order banning them.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party in the state, including the ruling Trinamool Congress.
The BJP held two such processions during the day at Raiganj and Kaliyaganj in the district, the permission for which was denied by the administration, police said.
Chaudhuri had won the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. Sub-Divisional Officer of Raiganj, Rajat Kanti Das, said the district administration had turned down permission for the rallies on Thursday night.
"Two separate suo motu cases have been registered against BJP leaders of the district for violation of government order," he said.
