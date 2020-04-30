POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BJP Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi Over Reference to 'Authoritarian Model' in Chat With Raghuram Rajan

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan discussed the coronavirus lockdown in India and its economic impact.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Share this:

The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his reference to "authoritarian model" in his interaction with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, saying those who had put in place an "accidental model" will pass off any show of "decisiveness and determination" as authoritarian.

"Rahul Gandhi complains to Raghuram Rajan of an 'authoritarian model'. But of course those who had put in place an 'accidental model'; for them any other model that has 'decisiveness' & 'determination' as its basic ingredients will be passed off as 'authoritarian'," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The Congress leader, he added, is probably unaware of the fact that this very idea of 'antyodaya' (serving the last man in queue) of Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyay is the backbone of the BJP.

"You just dream. We perform," Patra added.

He also took a dig at the former Congress president over his reference to inequality, wondering if it is a case of the "epitome of inequality complaining about inequality?"

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres