BJP Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi Over Reference to 'Authoritarian Model' in Chat With Raghuram Rajan

The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his reference to "authoritarian model" in his interaction with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, saying those who had put in place an "accidental model" will pass off any show of "decisiveness and determination" as authoritarian.

"Rahul Gandhi complains to Raghuram Rajan of an 'authoritarian model'. But of course those who had put in place an 'accidental model'; for them any other model that has 'decisiveness' & 'determination' as its basic ingredients will be passed off as 'authoritarian'," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The Congress leader, he added, is probably unaware of the fact that this very idea of 'antyodaya' (serving the last man in queue) of Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyay is the backbone of the BJP.

"You just dream. We perform," Patra added.

He also took a dig at the former Congress president over his reference to inequality, wondering if it is a case of the "epitome of inequality complaining about inequality?"

