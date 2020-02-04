BJP Targets Congress, AAP in Parliament over Anti-CAA Protest at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress and the Aam Adami Party (AAP) for giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir, the ruling BJP on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during anti-CAA protests.

Initiating the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Upper House, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav also lauded the government for multiple initiatives to take India ahead globally while being rooted to its values whether on digital front, agriculture, health or national security.

In the Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties specially Congress for their stance against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) saying they were trying to divide the nation.

Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh have gone to the demonstration against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh besides AAP leader

Amanatullah Khan.

"The Congress and AAP are giving moral support" to the agitation and the "minds of small children are being poisoned", Yadav said, pointing out that a girl there spoke of violence against the prime minister and the union home minister while a "crowd was applauding", and the video was widely shared online.

He said unfortunately none of the leaders or parties going there have raised issues of atrocities against minorities in Islamic nations and were busy politicising the issue for petty self interest.

Yadav alleged that by passing resolutions against the CAA, states ruled by non-BJP parties were hurting the Constitution.

Lauding the government for CAA, Yadav also said that there has been improvement in national security ever since Bhartiya Janata Party has been voted to power.

Yadav quoted a statement by Trinamool MP Derek 'O Brien on how his relatives who went to Pakistan had to migrate and how those who came to India prospered.

"We have got the citizenship law so that O'Briens remain O'Briens and are not forced to convert to other religions," Yadav said.

The ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 had figured prominently in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with the BJP and opposition parties trading charges.

Yadav also appreciated the move to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff for better coordination between the three wings of the armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.