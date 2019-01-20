English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Taunts Stalin for Skipping 'Rahul for PM' Pitch at Kolkata Rally, Says Move Shows 'Obstacles' in Oppn Unity
Brushing aside speculation of a re-think on his part, Stalin on Sunday said he did not repeat his endorsement of Rahul Gandhi in Kolkata “as the situation is very different in West Bengal”.
DMK president MK Stalin speaks at the ‘United India’ rally organized by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday.
Chennai: A day after show of unity in Kolkata, the BJP took a dig at DMK chief MK Stalin alleging that he has digressed from his pitch 'Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister’.
Sharing the stage with leaders of 21 other political parties, including Congress, at Saturday’s ‘United India’ rally in Kolkata, Stalin did not repeat his ‘Rahul for PM’ call, sticking instead to the common opposition theme of dislodging the Narendra Modi government.
Brushing aside speculation of a re-think on his part, Stalin on Sunday said he did not repeat his endorsement of Rahul Gandhi in Kolkata “as the situation is very different in West Bengal”.
"Stalin said Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate in Chennai. He could not say so at Kolkata," BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said here adding such contradictions outlined the contours of the Opposition front.
Later, speaking to reporters in Madurai, the BJP leader said, "Had Stalin been consistent in his stand, why did he not say that he proposed Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister at the mega rally at Kolkata."
Criticising Stalin for diverging from his previous stand of supporting Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister, she said that such deviation showed "his hesitancy and obstacles."
"Unlike the undercurrent of incohesion in the Opposition ranks, her party led front was clear that "to save the nation, Narendra Modi should return as the Prime Minister."
"It was a DMK held event where we had every right and we proposed Rahul Gandhi since people of Tamil Nadu expected and what is wrong in it," asked Stalin addressing a function.
Affirming that Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister, Stalin said "wait and see if it happens or not," and added that no leader at the Opposition rally had questioned him for backing the Congress chief for the top post.
Viduthalai Chiruthailgal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the Kolkata rally was only an initiative aimed at bringing together "secular parties against the BJP and it was not an event to declare the Prime Minister candidate of the Opposition."
(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
