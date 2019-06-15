Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

BJP-TMC Violence Brings 'Harmad' Back to Provoke Bengal's Curiosity. But What Does the Word Mean?

Leaders of both parties have alleged that ‘Harmad’ are killing their local workers for political domination.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP-TMC Violence Brings 'Harmad' Back to Provoke Bengal's Curiosity. But What Does the Word Mean?
A woman walks past political murals and posters in Kalighat district. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Kolkata: Harmad. This simple two-syllable word is back in political parlance to stump Bengal watchers. Nine years after triggering a row between then Union home minister P Chidambaram and chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, ‘Harmad’ is now the bone of contention between the BJP and Trinamool Congress amid a wave of political violence and blame-game.

Leaders of both parties have alleged that ‘Harmad’ are killing their local workers for political domination.

On June 9, TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying: “We are deeply concerned with the manner in which the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory regarding the law and order situation and has drawn conclusions on the breakdown of the constitutional machinery in Bengal. In fact, BJP is taking the help of ‘Harmad’ of a political party that ruined Bengal over 34 years to spread terror by resorting to violence, anarchy and lawlessness.”

As is apparent, ‘Harmad’ has been used in the past to refer to CPI(M) cadre and leaders.

But what does it actually mean? According to Bengali scholar and former Jadavpur University professor Achinta Biswas, it means nothing.

Explaining how the word entered political discourse, Biswas said, “It is a distorted form of the Dutch word ‘armada’, which means pirates or goons known for their brutality. In the 18th century, the Dutch brought this word to Bengal and over time ‘armada’ became ‘harmad’. Some people claimed the Spanish brought this word to Bengal, but I am not sure about that.”

The word became so entrenched colloquially that it entered the Hobson-Jobson dictionary in 1886, Biswas said. “In those times, several words originated from Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish in Bengal. For example, the word ‘Nilam’ was coined by Portuguese from Hindi. Also, if you go through Hobson-Jobson dictionary, you will find the existence ‘Harmad’ since its publication in 1886. But the fact is that it’s a distorted version of ‘Armada’.”

In December 2010, then CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had raised strong objection when an official letter sent by Union home minister P Chidambaram over rising violence in the state carried the word ‘Harmad’.

Angry CPM leaders had then too pointed out that no such word actually exists and that Chidambaram should have consulted officials with knowledge of the Bengali language before drafting the letter.

A similar row has erupted now with Bengal BJP fuming over inclusion of the word in Partha Chatterjee’s letter to Amit Shah.

“The Trinamool Congress letter written by Partha Chatterjee to the Union Home Minister is an act of immaturity. He used the word ‘Harmad’ in an official letter. What is the meaning of ‘Harmad’? Who knows the meaning of this word in Delhi? I think he should learn how to draft an official letter,” said BJP leader Mukul Roy.

Chatterjee was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram