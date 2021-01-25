'Who Deposited Lakhs in Thailand Bank?' Suvendu's Poser for Abhishek Banerjee in Volley of Graft Charges

Responding to corruption charges by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday asked former party colleague Abhishek Banerjee to reveal who deposited lakhs of rupees in a bank in Thailand and questioned the source of the money.

The question came a day after Banerjee referenced a letter written by Saradha scam kingpin Sudipta Sen in which he claimed that Adhikari had taken Rs 6 crores from him. Abhishek, a senior leader of the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, had said, "Everyone saw who took money (in the Narada sting operation) wrapped in a newspaper on television screen.”

Defending himself against accusations, Abhishek Banerjee had challenged Adhikari to prove the allegations and said he would publicly hang himself if proven guilty. "Such allegations against me from a person who himself enjoyed the power and luxury throughout the years is unfortunate," Banerjee said.

Adhikari replied to the insinuation and said, "If they saw me accepting something wrapped in a newspaper on television screen, what will happen to Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Firhad Hakim?” He further alleged that the Sudipta Sen was forced to write the letter shortly after he had quit the party and joined the BJP. "What a timing to harass me! There are IPS officers with surnames ‘Pandey’ and ‘Singh’ and a ‘fat’ advocate of ‘bhaipo’ (Abhishek Banerjee) who orchestrated the entire thing," he said.

“It is unfortunate that they did not even spare a person like Biman Bose (Left Front chairperson), CPI (M)'s Sujan Chakraborty and State Congress President Adhir Chowdhury in that letter. We all know the simplicity of Biman Bose who washes his clothes himself and eats puffed rice and cucumber...Today, there is an urgent need to bring ‘Ram Rajya’ to Bengal to oust the ‘Pishi’ (Mamata Banerjee) and ‘Tolabaz Bhaipo’ (Abhishek Banerjee) government in Bengal," Adhikari said.

Reacting to his comments, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “It is unfortunate that he is losing track of what to say when. I condemn the kind of language and narrative he is presenting to the people about the TMC.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “If Suvendu Adhikari was having so many problems with the party then why didn't he quit earlier? Why did he wait for so many years? We all know how he enjoyed nepotism in Midnapore.”

It is speculated that Mamata Banerjee’s 'masterstroke' announcement to contest from Nandigram in East Midnapore in the upcoming Assembly Polls in 2021 will make disgruntled leader Suvendu Adhikari’s job to prove his mettle before the central BJP leadership difficult.