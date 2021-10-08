BJP to Celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata's Salt Lake; PM Modi, Nadda May Inaugurate

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after much deliberation has finally decided to celebrate the Durga Puja festival at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) at Salt Lake in the State.

Though, it is yet to be decided whether national party president JP Nadda or Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the puja or not but it is expected that someone at the central leadership will greet the people of Bengal virtually on ‘Shasthi’.

The Durga Puja celebration at EZCC has its importance because last year, dressed in traditional Bengali attire, Narendra Modi probably became the first Prime Minister after Independence to deliver part of his virtual speech in ‘Bangla’ from New Delhi and that too exclusively to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Like previous year, this time too, the party leaders/workers/MPs will be dressed in ‘dhuti-panjabi’, while women will be seen wearing traditional Bengali ‘lal par sarees’ (red border sarees) during the event.

Speaking to News18.com, BJP state vice-president and in-charge of Durga Puja, Pratap Banerjee said, “Yes, this year we are celebrating Durga Puja at EZCC under the banner of ‘Bengal BJP Parivar’. We welcome everyone to join us during the festival.”

When asked who will inaugurate the event, Banerjee said, “It is not yet decided but yes, somebody will do it. We have already started puja related work and we pray from Ma Durga for the betterment of Bengal and its people.”

Last year, PM Modi started his speech in Bangla and had said, “Apnader sobai k janai Durga Pujo, Kali Pujo Aar Deepawali aantorik prritio suvechha. (I wish you all a happy Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Deepawali).

“The power of Maa Durga and devotion of the people of Bengal is making me feel like I am present in the auspicious land of Bengal. We’re all celebrating Durga Puja this year amidst the Covid pandemic. Everyone has shown immense control and commitment to the entire arrangements while also ensuring that the flavour remains the same,” he had said.

Then many leaders alleged that PM Modi’s virtual speech has its direct link with the 2021 Assembly polls as the saffron brigade is desperate to take control of the power of the corridor in Bengal.

In 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, the party’s leadership aimed at filling up the opposition vacuum in West Bengal and improving its nascent presence. Over the last few years, religious events like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi have become popular in the State that prides itself in its Durga Puja festivities.

Former BJP president Dilip Ghosh, said, “I am not aware of much details about the Durga Puja happening at EZCC.”

