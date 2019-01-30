English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal BJP to Complain to EC over Midnapore Violence, 11 Arrested
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, who accompanied Ghosh during the press conference, reminded her West Benga counterpart Mamata Banerjee that law and order is a state subject and she can't run away from her responsibilities by putting blame on others.
File photo of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.
Kolkata: The BJP's West Bengal leadership has decided to inform the Election Commission (EC) about the clashes that broke out between workers of it and the TMC on Tuesday following a rally of BJP president Amit Shah in East Midnapore district.
The police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence.
"We will inform the Election commission about the clashes that took place yesterday at Kanthi. We will portray the real picture of the ground situation that prevails in Bengal," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said here Wednesday.
He claimed that several party workers are yet to return home after the rally.
"We don't know what happened to them. They are missing. This is a dangerous situation," he said.
A TMC party office was ransacked, several workers of both the BJP and the TMC were injured, and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in the violence at Kanthi, the parties claimed.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, who accompanied Ghosh during the press conference, reminded her West Benga counterpart Mamata Banerjee that law and order is a state subject and she can't run away from her responsibilities by putting blame on others.
"I can sense a change coming in Bengal. There is a strong under current flowing in Bengal," he said. The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested 11 people.
Witnesses were being questioned and the police are also examining television footages of the violence. The BJP on Wednesday organized protest rallies in various parts of the state against the violence at Kanthi, known to be a stronghold of TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also state transport minister.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence.
"We will inform the Election commission about the clashes that took place yesterday at Kanthi. We will portray the real picture of the ground situation that prevails in Bengal," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said here Wednesday.
He claimed that several party workers are yet to return home after the rally.
"We don't know what happened to them. They are missing. This is a dangerous situation," he said.
A TMC party office was ransacked, several workers of both the BJP and the TMC were injured, and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in the violence at Kanthi, the parties claimed.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, who accompanied Ghosh during the press conference, reminded her West Benga counterpart Mamata Banerjee that law and order is a state subject and she can't run away from her responsibilities by putting blame on others.
"I can sense a change coming in Bengal. There is a strong under current flowing in Bengal," he said. The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested 11 people.
Witnesses were being questioned and the police are also examining television footages of the violence. The BJP on Wednesday organized protest rallies in various parts of the state against the violence at Kanthi, known to be a stronghold of TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also state transport minister.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Toyota Camry Test Drive Review – The German Killer
- Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is On Downward Spiral, Crosses Rs 50 Crore On Day 5
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results