English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP to Contest Both Lok Sabha Seats from Meghalaya on its Own
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by BJP general secretary in-charge of North East, Ajay Jamuwal, and attended by state party's leaders and workers .
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Shillong: BJP, which is backing the NPP-led Democratic Alliance government in Meghalaya, on Tuesday announced that it will go alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and field candidates on the two Parliamentary seats--Tura and Shillong.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by BJP general secretary in-charge of North East, Ajay Jamuwal, and attended by state party's leaders and workers.
"We have decided in principle to contest the Lok Sabha elections from both the parliamentary seats in Meghalaya," BJP state leader and cabinet minister AL Hek told reporters.
Hek said the election committee will be constituted soon for inviting application from aspiring candidates for the two seats.
According to BJP minister, a delegation of the state party will also be meeting the national president Amit Shah to inform him about the Tuesday's decision.
He said that so far around four-five candidates have already approached the party for tickets, but the decision on the matter will be taken by the state election committee.
The announcement came after the MDA partners failed to decide consensus candidate on both the constituencies, Hek said.
The UDP, the leading regional party supporting the MDA government, had announced its general secretary Jemino Mawthoh as the candidate. However, other regional parties like the
HSPDP, PDF and the KHNAM are yet to make public if they support the idea or not. "We are confident to win both the seats. The BJP was having only two MPs in 1984 but now it is the biggest party in the country," he said, while reacting to a query on poor performance of the party in the 2018 Assembly polls.
BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh said that the party earlier thought of supporting and had waited for the MDA to propose the consensus candidates but nothing happened till Tuesday.
Facing tough questions from natives on Citizenship Amendment Bill and the beef ban politics, the BJP did not field candidates in the February 27 tribal council elections.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by BJP general secretary in-charge of North East, Ajay Jamuwal, and attended by state party's leaders and workers.
"We have decided in principle to contest the Lok Sabha elections from both the parliamentary seats in Meghalaya," BJP state leader and cabinet minister AL Hek told reporters.
Hek said the election committee will be constituted soon for inviting application from aspiring candidates for the two seats.
According to BJP minister, a delegation of the state party will also be meeting the national president Amit Shah to inform him about the Tuesday's decision.
He said that so far around four-five candidates have already approached the party for tickets, but the decision on the matter will be taken by the state election committee.
The announcement came after the MDA partners failed to decide consensus candidate on both the constituencies, Hek said.
The UDP, the leading regional party supporting the MDA government, had announced its general secretary Jemino Mawthoh as the candidate. However, other regional parties like the
HSPDP, PDF and the KHNAM are yet to make public if they support the idea or not. "We are confident to win both the seats. The BJP was having only two MPs in 1984 but now it is the biggest party in the country," he said, while reacting to a query on poor performance of the party in the 2018 Assembly polls.
BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh said that the party earlier thought of supporting and had waited for the MDA to propose the consensus candidates but nothing happened till Tuesday.
Facing tough questions from natives on Citizenship Amendment Bill and the beef ban politics, the BJP did not field candidates in the February 27 tribal council elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40th ODI Ton
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- #SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmongers to Choose Love Instead
- Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results