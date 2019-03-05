BJP to Contest Both Lok Sabha Seats from Meghalaya on its Own

BJP, which is backing the NPP-led Democratic Alliance government in Meghalaya, on Tuesday announced that it will go alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and field candidates on the two Parliamentary seats--Tura and Shillong.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by BJP general secretary in-charge of North East, Ajay Jamuwal, and attended by state party's leaders and workers."We have decided in principle to contest the Lok Sabha elections from both the parliamentary seats in Meghalaya," BJP state leader and cabinet minister AL Hek told reporters.Hek said the election committee will be constituted soon for inviting application from aspiring candidates for the two seats.According to BJP minister, a delegation of the state party will also be meeting the national president Amit Shah to inform him about the Tuesday's decision.He said that so far around four-five candidates have already approached the party for tickets, but the decision on the matter will be taken by the state election committee.The announcement came after the MDA partners failed to decide consensus candidate on both the constituencies, Hek said.The UDP, the leading regional party supporting the MDA government, had announced its general secretary Jemino Mawthoh as the candidate. However, other regional parties like theHSPDP, PDF and the KHNAM are yet to make public if they support the idea or not. "We are confident to win both the seats. The BJP was having only two MPs in 1984 but now it is the biggest party in the country," he said, while reacting to a query on poor performance of the party in the 2018 Assembly polls.BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh said that the party earlier thought of supporting and had waited for the MDA to propose the consensus candidates but nothing happened till Tuesday.Facing tough questions from natives on Citizenship Amendment Bill and the beef ban politics, the BJP did not field candidates in the February 27 tribal council elections.