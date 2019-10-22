Take the pledge to vote

BJP to Discuss Maharashtra, Haryana Post-poll Scenarios on Tuesday

BJP Working President JP Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
BJP Working President JP Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at the release of the party's election manifesto for Assembly polls in Chandigarh. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Even with exit polls across the spectrum predicting a BJP comeback in Maharashtra and Haryana a day after voting concluded in the two states, the saffron party will discuss the likely post-poll scenarios on Tuesday evening.

BJP Working President JP Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios, say sources.

Though even the BJP's internal survey has predicted its thumping victory in the two states, Nadda wants to keep a plan B ready, should the result turn out contrary to expectations.

