BJP to Discuss Maharashtra, Haryana Post-poll Scenarios on Tuesday
BJP Working President JP Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios.
BJP Working President JP Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at the release of the party's election manifesto for Assembly polls in Chandigarh. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Even with exit polls across the spectrum predicting a BJP comeback in Maharashtra and Haryana a day after voting concluded in the two states, the saffron party will discuss the likely post-poll scenarios on Tuesday evening.
BJP Working President JP Nadda has convened a meeting of all general secretaries at the party headquarters on Deendayal Upadhayay Marg to discuss the possible post-poll scenarios, say sources.
Though even the BJP's internal survey has predicted its thumping victory in the two states, Nadda wants to keep a plan B ready, should the result turn out contrary to expectations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami
- Disha Patani Shares Insta Story Featuring Tiger Shroff, Captions it 'Bhai Bhai'
- Here's All About Indian Army Sourced Nissan Jonga SUV Bought by MS Dhoni
- 'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test
- Ravi Shastri Sleeping During India-South Africa Match is the Internet's New Favourite Meme