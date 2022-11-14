BJP to Fight 2024 Maharashtra & Lok Sabha Polls in Alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the 2024 Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Eknath Shinde’s ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’, announced state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday.

“The polls will be fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. We are prepared to win 45 Lok Sabha seats and over 200 Assembly seats,” Bawankule added.

The BJP had earlier announced to fight the Mumbai civic elections along with the Shinde faction. The party said it plans to install its own Mayor in the Mumbai and will contest the poll in alliance with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

“The BJP and the Shiv Sena would fight the Mumbai civic elections together. When I say the Shiv Sena I mean the one following the real ideology of (late) Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, the one of Hindutva that is being followed by Eknath ji Shinde,” said Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Another test for the allies is elections to 7,751 gram panchayats and direct election of their sarpanch. The State Election Commission (SEC) recently announced the schedule. While voting will take place on December 18, results will be declared on December 20.

This is the first major test between the ruling and opposition, especially after the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion that resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the formation of Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest Politics News here