BJP to Fight Maharashtra & Haryana Polls Under Amit Shah, Elect New Party Chief in 2019-End

A BJP meeting was called to decide whether it will have a new president before the next round of assembly polls in the coming months or the change of guard will happen in January 2020 on the end of Amit Shah’s three-year term.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah is garlanded by party leaders as he arrives for a meeting of party's national office bearers and state-heads, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Elections for the next BJP president are likely to be held later this year with Union Home Minister Amit Shah continuing in the post till then, sources said on Thursday after a party meeting.

The meeting was called to decide whether the BJP will have a new president before the next round of assembly polls in the coming months or the change of guard will happen in January 2020 when Shah’s three-year term comes to an end.

Sources said the party will fight the upcoming Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand elections under Shah’s leadership.

All office bearers, state in-charges and co-incharges, general secretaries, secretary (organisation) and state presidents were present at the meeting where the organisational election schedule was also finalised.

Party leader Bhupendra Yadav said the organisational polls will be held once the party’s membership drive ends, which may take months.

After Shah was nominated to the Union cabinet, it was widely expected that the BJP will have a new president. Similar procedure was followed in 2014 when Rajnath Singh demitted office as the BJP chief after being made Home Minister in the Modi government.

Shah replaced Rajnath as the organisational head, and completed his predecessor’s remaining term.

The organisational election process in the BJP starts later this year and culminates with the election of national president in January 2020. The amended BJP constitution stipulates for two full three-year term for the post of the party president.

