Tamil Nadu Polls: BJP to Continue Alliance With AIADMK, Says Party Chief at Madurai Rally

BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday said the party will continue its alliance with AIADMK for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Nadda, who is on a three-day tour of the southern state, was addressing a public rally in Madurai.

The AIADMK had earlier led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), its constituents being the BJP, DMDK and PMK among others, in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief performed a 'puja' and sought God's blessings at the Meenakshi temple in Madurai. After visiting the temple, Nadda chaired a meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP Core Committee where he discussed the poll preparations with state level leaders of the party.

This is the second time in January when the BJP President has visited poll-bound Tamil Nadu. He had earlier visited the southern state on January 14 to participate in the 'Namma Ooru Pongal Vizha' (our city Pongal festival) organised by BJP's state unit.

Tamil Nadu, is among the five states, which are scheduled to hold assembly elections this year.