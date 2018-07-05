English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Shah Tells Party Workers in UP to Gear up for Polls Keeping SP-BSP Ties in Mind
While addressing party workers in PM Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, Amit Shah said the country would be in election mode after the Prime Minister’s address on Independence Day.
Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly asked his party workers and social media volunteers in a closed-door meeting to gear up for the polls keeping the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in mind.
As per BJP sources, the strategy will be to focus more on consolidation of Dalit and Backward classes by giving more representation in the party itself. BJP’s general secretary OP Mathur could also be replaced by a backward face.
Mathur has not been coming to Uttar Pradesh for quite some time now and also he is not accompanying Shah on his current trip. Sources suggest that the political strategy might be to focus more on issues which disrupt Dalit-Muslim solidarity, like the AMU SC-ST reservation controversy.
While addressing party workers in PM Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, Amit Shah said the country would be in election mode after the Prime Minister’s address on Independence Day.
“Preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha election will commence after the PM’s speech on August 15. Work hard for the party with the goal that the BJP remains in power from panchayat to parliament for the next 50 years,” he said.
Addressing a meeting of social media volunteers at Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi, Shah said, “I want to assure you that BJP will win 74 seats in UP in 2019. There is no need to be discouraged by the propaganda of opposition parties. BJP had won 2014 Lok Sabha elections because people voted for the BJP and one of the major factors was the hard work of social media volunteers.”
