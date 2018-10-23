BJP to Have its Own Version of Diwali in Poll-bound MP, Asks People to Light Lotus-Shaped Lamps

This time, Diwali in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh will be celebrated differently — two weeks after its actual date. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party has decided to observe ‘Kamal Deepawali’ — its own version of the festival — in which party workers will encourage households in the State to light lotus-shaped earthen lamps.“Our party workers are making preparations for this event up to the booth level,” Rakesh Singh, BJP chief in MP, told the media persons on Tuesday. “Letters jointly written by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I will be given to households, urging them to celebrate Kamal Deepawali,” Singh said.Asked if it will lead to a poll-code violation as MP is going to polls on November 28, the BJP leader said the celebration should not be linked with votes. “We only said every household should observe this festival with lotus symbol. “So I don’t think this breaches poll code in any manner.”Justifying the move of celebrating Diwali a fortnight later, the BJP state president said: “Traditionally, we light lamps whenever there is an auspicious occasion around. So we decided to observe this festival in the atmosphere of delight and let people bless us in the elections.”The party has also decided to launch a special campaign in order to reach out to beneficiaries of various government schemes from October 29 to November 1. “Divisional, mandal and booth-level meetings are being organised in this regard," he said, adding, "The party will seek blessings from the public for 'Samriddh Madhya Pradesh’ during the campaign. The beneficiaries will be requested to give a missed call or send a Whatsapp message on the prescribed number," said Singh.Last week, the State’s Congress chief Kamal Nath promised to “expose” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through 40 questions in as many days ahead of the Assembly elections. Singh said public has a good understanding of issues and will form an informed decision. He added that at present Congress’s own existence is under question.