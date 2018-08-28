English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tough Polls Coming Up, Modi and Amit Shah to Hold 10-Hour Meeting With BJP CMs Today
The quarterly meeting of the CMs have been organised by the current leadership of the party to assess the performance of the states ruled by the party and for a better coordination between the organisation and the government.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (PTI)
New Delhi: As part of preparations for the general elections next year and upcoming assembly polls later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will preside over a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states in Delhi on Tuesday.
The chief ministers have been asked to send details of the implementation of flagship central government schemes in the respective states. The format for drafting the data was discussed in the last CM conference in February this year.
The states have also been asked to furnish block wise details of beneficiaries of the central government schemes along with the assessment of the political situation in their respective states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his valedictory address at the end of marathon 10-hour meeting at BJP central office.
The quarterly meeting of the CMs have been organised by the current leadership of the party to assess the performance of the states ruled by the party and for a better coordination between the organisation and the government. The party has also stressed upon state units to popularized central and state schemes.
Three BJP ruled states MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh will go to the polls later this year. In all the three states BJP is in a direct fight with the Congress.
