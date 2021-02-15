BJP to Hold First Office-bearers' Meeting Since Covid-led Lockdown, PM Modi Likely to Address Event

The national office-bearers meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take place in the national capital on Sunday, 21 February. It will be chaired by party president JP Nadda.

This is the first time that such a meeting will take place since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus. This is also the first meeting of office-bearers after the appointment Nadda's new team in September last year.

Besides Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, top party leaders, including national general secretaries, vice presidents, general secretaries, state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation), morcha heads, state in-charges and national spokespersons will be present in this meeting.

The meeting which will begin at 10am at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi is likely to end at 5pm.

Sources told CNN-News18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the office bearers and give a mantra to the party as big elections are lined up in about a month. The PM is also likely to give a roadmap to the saffron party.

This meeting holds a lot of importance since elections are due in five states, namely West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

A source privy to the meeting told CNN News18 that state presidents will be presenting a report card of the developments in their respective states and how they are preparing for the upcoming elections.

Another source said discussion on the impact of farm laws and the awareness on the Union Budget is also likely to take place in this meeting. The need to strengthen the organisation, especially in states where the BJP does not have a government, is also likely to be discussed on priority.

The BJP national executive which is a regular feature happens at least four times a year. The last time such an event was held in January 2019.