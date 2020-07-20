BJP to Hold 'Prohoson Divas' on TMC's Martyrs' Day, Says Dilip Ghosh

Claiming that there's "zero" safety for women under the "inept" TMC dispensation in West Bengal, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said the saffron party will hold 'Prohoson Divas' (day of farce) on July 21 in protest against the state government's alleged failure on all fronts.

The BJP's 'Prohoson Divas' programme will coincide with the Martyrs' Day observed by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in memory of those killed in police firing in 1993 during a protest led by her then as a Congress leader against the then CPI-M-led Left Front government.

Defending the holding of the protest on Martyrs' Day, Ghosh said BJP is not showing disrespect to those killed in the 1993 police firing but felt Banerjee has lost the moral right to pay tribute to the martyrs as her party has "committed atrocities against the opposition after coming to power and 93 BJP activists were murdered since 2013".

"To mark this (TMC) government's failure on all fronts we will observe tomorrow as the Prohoson Divas," he said.

Referring to the alleged gangrape and killing of a teenager in North Dinajpur district, Ghosh wondered what were the circumstances of her death as authorities had claimed that she had died of poisoning.

He claimed that the security of women in the state "has come to zero under the inept TMC government and the woman CM has failed to ensure safety of women."

"There has never been any impartial probe into any incident of death in the past," Ghosh said.

Violence had erupted at Chopra area in North Dinajpur district on Sunday over the death of a girl.

Locals had gone on a rampage alleging that the girl was raped and murdered, blocked NH 31 and set at least three buses and police vehicles on fire.

Ghosh alleged that the arson at Chopra area was engineered by the ruling TMC and local police to give a bad name to the BJP. He claimed another body was found at the same spot which indicated a grave conspiracy on the part of the ruling party.

Ghosh also referred to the alleged murder of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy at Hemtabad and claimed that the "police did nothing to check political violence unleashed by the ruling party".

He also issued a booklet containing names of 93 party activists who had died since 2013 in alleged political violence.

Ghosh claimed that the TMC government also failed to provide ration to the poor in the state during the lockdown, relief materials to the Amphan affected and rein in private power utilities like CESC Ltd who is hiking its power tariff often. "The TMC government has a nexus with the power company. Otherwise why no tender has been allowed for bidders in all these years? In cities outside Bengal there are state power utilities but only here it is different," he alleged.

Stating that the BJP had earlier held protests against the high power tariff by CESC on a number of occasions, Ghosh said the party will organise "small protests" on July 23 against the steep hike in power bill.

Ghosh also accused the TMC of "undemocratically clinging to power" in civic bodies like the Kolkata Municipal Corporation by self-appointing its leaders as administrators.