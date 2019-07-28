BJP to Hold Training Classes for All its MPs on August 3 & 4
BJP's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The party working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: The BJP will organise a two-day training programme for all its MPs on August 3 and 4 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah among others expected to brief them.
The party on Sunday communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.
The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.
"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two - day Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.
Sources said Prime Minister Modi and party chief Shah are expected to brief MPs about various relevant issues and topics.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Judgementall Hai Kya Gets Average Opening, Arjun Patiala Day 1 Box Office is Disappointing
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video