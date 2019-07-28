Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP to Hold Training Classes for All its MPs on August 3 & 4

BJP's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The party working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
BJP to Hold Training Classes for All its MPs on August 3 & 4
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: The BJP will organise a two-day training programme for all its MPs on August 3 and 4 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah among others expected to brief them.

The party on Sunday communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.

The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two - day Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi and party chief Shah are expected to brief MPs about various relevant issues and topics.

