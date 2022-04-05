BJP to Host Foreign Envoys on Foundation Day, Set Up Interaction With Nadda on Party Policy, Working

In a massive diplomatic outreach to foreign nations, BJP chief JP Nadda will interact with foreign envoys of BIMSTEC nations on the occasion of the party’s foundation day on Wednesday. The move, named ‘Know the BJP’, is an attempt by the saffron party to connect with the governments of these nations.

At the interaction, the BJP is expected to provide the envoys an overview of the party, its culture, ideology, programmes and workings. Sources in the party said envoys from Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and UAE, along with those from some east Asian and European countries, will be present at the event on BJP’s foundation day on April 6.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP in-charge of foreign affairs department, said the ambassadors will interact with BJP chief Nadda to know more about the world’s largest political party. This is part of the BJP’s month-long observation of its foundation day.

“It has everything to do with knowing the party and briefing foreign envoys about us and has no element of foreign policy during discussion," stated Chauthaiwale.

This comes days after the visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to the party headquarters.

