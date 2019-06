BJP to Initiate Membership Drive From July 6, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: The BJP will start its membership drive from July 6, party vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

The BJP may have notched up its best ever tally in the recent Lok Sabha polls but it is yet to reach its peak, president Amit Shah had asserted on Thursday, asking key party leaders to expand the organisation in new regions and bring more people into its fold.

At a meeting of the party's national office-bearers and its key organisational representatives from the states, Shah gave final touches to the party's membership drive to increase its members by 20 percent.

The drive will start from July 6, the birth anniversary of the party's founder, Syama Prasad Mukerjee.