BJP to Launch 'Booth Shashaktikaran' Drive in Bengal to Study Benefits of Central Schemes

The BJP is all set to roll out its Booth Shashaktikaran drive in West Bengal, during which it will poll households at the booth-level to understand whether and how locals are benefitting from central schemes.

The drive is in line with the central leadership’s thrust on booth-level management, also emphasises during party president JP Nadda’s visit to the state.

“We will go to every house in every booth and ask if they are getting the benefits of centre schemes… We will prepare this data from June 15,” said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Sources said the party has decided to slot booths in three categories. Category A consists of booths where the margin in was close, category B has booths where the margin was wide and category C has booths won by the party.

Sources said a team of 25-30 people will visit these homes with MPs and MLAs to collect data on benefits of central schemes. The data will then be uploaded onto an app to be analysed by the party.

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of copying the drive from them. “They are copying, but let me tell you, people don’t believe them anyway,” said TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

