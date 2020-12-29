BJP to Launch 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' Campaign to Find Glory of West Bengal

In the run up to the Assembly elections in West Bengal, The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will be launching a campaign named #LokkhoSonarBangla, which will aim at finding the glory of the state. The BJP, through its team of more than 50 members, including leaders, intellectuals, academicians and experts from the field of art and culture, would hold various meetings with the civil society to understand their vision of a 'sonar Bangla'. The party said that this outreach programme would be a consultative and interactive one.

"The biggest stakeholders in turning Bengal into 'sonar Bangla' again are the people of the state," the saffron party said. "The BJP aims at creating a positive narrative in sync with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a rising east and northeast."

Director of The Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Research Foundation, Dr Anirban Ganguly said, "People want to know who can offer a long-term vision of development of the state."

Meetings across all the 294 constituencies of Bengal are likely to be held between 1 and January 20, 2021. A conclave will follow in Kolkata and the other zones.

Ganguly, who is a member of the core team of BJP in Bengal, said, "In 2022, India will celebrate its 75th year of independence and also 75th year of Bengal's creation." Calling the initiative a crucial one, he said, "Our leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would like to know from the people of Bengal what the Bengal of their dream is like."

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the BJP has been trying to ramp up its presence in the state and has also come to blows with the ruling Trinamool Congress. The TMC has often attacked the BJP leaders calling them outsiders and also alleged that the BJP has no understanding of the culture of Bengal culture.

Responding to the TMC, Gangulay said, "The party is trying to create a narrative but it is purely political and has no resonance with people. Our founder Shri Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the son of the soil and laid down his life to see the glorious Bengal. There are no takers for this outsiders jibe."

On December 20, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Rabindranath Tagore's land in Bolpur, once again promised to revive the golden period of Bengal if the saffron party was brought to power in the Assembly polls in 2021.

"People of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration," Shah had said.