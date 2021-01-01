BJP to Meet on Sunday and Discuss 'Strategy' for Upcoming UP Panchayat Elections

Lucknow: The BJP will chalk out its strategy for the coming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh during a meeting on Sunday which will be attended by national vice president and in-charge of the state affairs in the party, Radha Mohan Singh. Various important issues will be taken up in the meeting including the coming panchayat elections, vice president of the state unit and member of Legislative Council Vijay Bahadur Pathak said on Friday.

Besides, the meeting will also discuss a work plan for taking the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government, which is completing four years in office on March 19, among the people, Pathak said. The party will work out a work plan to apprise the people of how the Adityanath government "successfully turned the pandemic into an opportunity and provided relief to the people", Pathak said, adding that people will also be told about the various welfare and development schemes with a special thrust on the works done for improving the law and order situation.

The state government has appointed assistant development officers of districts as panchayat administrators of their districts, vesting in them the powers of panchayat committees and village panchayat heads following the expiry of the terms of village panchayats on December25. The dates for the elections are yet to be announced.

